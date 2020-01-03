Sleepyhead: Slumbersome Otter Enjoys Post Party Affection

Who else is tired after their holiday festivities? It appears a party-loving otter has enjoyed bringing in the New Year as well.

An adorable, visibly tuckered-out pet otter was recently filmed enjoying some affection from its owner. Footage shared on Instagram captures the sleepy partygoer yawning and not being able to keep its eyes open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by カワウソのウーちゃん (@otter_u) on Jan 2, 2020 at 5:33am PST

Looks like the cuddly fellow will be making a resolution to get more sleep this year.