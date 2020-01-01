Feline Floss: Tidy Cat Grooms Golden Retriever

Our holiday celebrations often leave us with a mess, but what if you’re not ready to clean up just yet?

Earlier this week, a golden retriever and cat in Bedminster, New Jersey, were filmed together by their owner displaying their very different standards of post-party cleanliness.

Footage obtained by Viral Hog shows the tuckered-out pup just trying to nap on her Santa hat. However, her feline companion gives her no rest, annoying the pup by enthusiastically washing her by tongue. Their owner told the outlet, “My cat thinks he needs to clean my dog every morning. My dog does not believe she needs to be cleaned."

Despite this annoyance, the sleepy pup bears the harassment - but she is not shy to show her teeth from displeasure. Look at those pearly whites!