Sharing Holiday Joy: Golden Retriever Puppy Involved in Christmas Tree Decoration

No matter if it is large or small, real or artificial, a decorated Christmas tree creates the necessary mood at home and inspires us to focus more on the pleasant part of our late December to-do list.

A video uploaded to Instagram earlier this month shows a golden retriever puppy called Daisy and her owner decorating a small Christmas tree together. Of course, the dog's contribution to the whole process was not that big at first sight but it certainly meant a lot for the creation of a festive atmosphere in this family.

Don't be afraid that your pets will knock the tree over - let them join your family in this pleasant and maybe even meditating process. Enjoy the result and...Happy New Year!