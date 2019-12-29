Incoming! Flying Feline Shows Off Jumping Skills

Flexible, elegant, jumping like a cat – everyone has heard these expressions and even use them without hesitation. But more precisely, how far or how high does a cat really jump?

On average, researchers have found that a cat is capable of jumping to a height five times is size. In other words, if the "size" of a cat from its withers, although it's not actually measured like that, is about 25 centimetres, then it jumps 1 m 25 cm without a running start.

Have a look at this cute kitten almost flying.