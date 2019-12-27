'Truly Wonderful Experience': Australian Cyclist Gives Water to Thirsty Koala

A cyclist from Adelaide, South Australia has been blessed with a once-in-a-lifetime encounter which, according to her confession, was "the best thing to happen to her on a ride ever".
The woman named Lulu posted a video on Instagram in which she is giving water to a dehydrated koala bear who approached the cyclist and climbed onto her bike.
The creature looks absolutely unafraid of Lulu, gratefully sipping water from a bottle.
There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience.
Australia is dealing with extreme heat that prompted hazardous blazes across the country, destroying more than two million acres of forest, including koala habitats.
