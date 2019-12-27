'Truly Wonderful Experience': Australian Cyclist Gives Water to Thirsty Koala

Australia has been hit by devastating bush fires caused by high temperatures and strong winds. The calamity has destroyed over a million hectares of forest, including koala habitats.

A cyclist from Adelaide, South Australia has been blessed with a once-in-a-lifetime encounter which, according to her confession, was "the best thing to happen to her on a ride ever".

The woman named Lulu posted a video on Instagram in which she is giving water to a dehydrated koala bear who approached the cyclist and climbed onto her bike.

The creature looks absolutely unafraid of Lulu, gratefully sipping water from a bottle.

