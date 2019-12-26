Children getting up to mischief is inevitable. It seems that the active child from the video overestimated its strength and as a result the jump from the bed didn't turn out well.

The munchkin kitten, whose name is Nugget, has tiny paws, but it doesn't stop her from having adventures. The kitten decided to jump off the bed, but ignored the fact that it is too high and her decision led to a hard landing. However, it seems like this was not the first time this has happened and the furball will soon try again, quickly forgetting about the failure.

"Jumping into the weekend like," the post said.