Tired of Hopping: Kangaroo Relaxes in Backyard Pool

As temperatures in Australia have topped 42 degrees Celsius, both people and animals are trying to cool themselves down by any means possible to escape from the extreme heat.

A kangaroo has been captured on video cooling off in a backyard pool in the Upper Hunter Region of New South Wales, Australia.

The animal seems to be enjoying the cool water, just sitting and relaxing in the pool after a long and hot day. While not known for their swimming skills, kangaroos often seek out water in extreme heat, although usually in the wild.