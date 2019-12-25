A lot of people postpone their visit to the doctor as they are afraid of them, and dogs are no exception. The doggo from the video plotted an escape to avoid going to the vet.

It looks like the pooch has a lot of experience in breaking locks, as it completes the task rapidly and accurately. The doggo tries to break free from the cage and help its friend to do the same. However, the pooch's plan was ultimately not successful. The cage door didn't open because of a chain which prevents cowardly patients (like the doggo from the video) from doing any rash acts.

“Don’t worry Dilly, I’ll break us out of here,” the post said.