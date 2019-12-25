Bah Humbug! Cranky Kitty Hisses at Unwanted Kisses

Are there people in life who irritate you profusely? It seems that members of the feline variety are also subject to these emotions.

Video footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captured a feisty feline expressing its discontent while unwantedly receiving affection from a human, proving yet again that some cats are not shy about vocalizing their unhappiness.

“You don’t love me, but I love you,” the rejected cat lover says in Russian to her cranky friend, who only continues to hiss at every kiss or cuddle.

Bah humbug, indeed!