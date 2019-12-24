It's Breakfast Time! Husky Doubles as Alarm, Wakes Owner

Siberian Huskies are affectionate and good-natured dogs that do well with children and other household pets.

Kai is a husky with white fur and an amicable and jolly personality. A fluffy "snowball with beautiful ocean blue eyes, born to be loved", the owner describes the dog, who lives in San Francisco, California. According to its owner, the dog is 75 per cent Siberian Husky with 12,5 per cent White Swiss Shepherd and 12,5 per cent other breeds.

The dog was captured on video, sitting on its owner's bed, and apparently serving as an alarm clock, while hinting that it was time for a walk and breakfast.