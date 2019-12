In the wild, hamsters usually much on crops. They are also able to collect seeds from different plants. Field mice prefer wheat, oats, buckwheat, and barley.

The environment leaves its mark on the eating habits of animals, who adapt to the surrounding environment.

Domestic hamsters happily prefer a human diet and eat everything the owner gives them: milk, porridge, vegetables and more.

In this video, you can see that this hamster enjoys eating everything its owner offers.