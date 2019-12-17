More Precious Than Any Gadget: Kitten Takes Nap in iPhone Box

A highly amusing and cute situation has been caught on camera in which a kitten was seen sleeping soundly in a white iPhone box.
Its siblings were circling around the cutie little pie, apparently wishing to get into its improvised cradle, living up to a well-known fact about felines - there is literally no box that a cat won't try to fit into.
However, the kitty is unperturbed by such insolence, until its owner started rubbing its plump little belly and chest with a finger. Only then did the sweet thing shake off its slumber, looking around in a perplexed manner, trying to figure out who dared to disturb its peaceful sleep.
Good morning ✨😺😺🐾💞🌻🌿 pic.twitter.com/kYJmoHA29t— ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) December 14, 2019
