More Precious Than Any Gadget: Kitten Takes Nap in iPhone Box

Want an iPhone 11? Maybe an iPhone 11 Pro? Or even an iPhone 11 Pro Max? What about a sweet little furball instead?

A highly amusing and cute situation has been caught on camera in which a kitten was seen sleeping soundly in a white iPhone box.

Its siblings were circling around the cutie little pie, apparently wishing to get into its improvised cradle, living up to a well-known fact about felines - there is literally no box that a cat won't try to fit into.

However, the kitty is unperturbed by such insolence, until its owner started rubbing its plump little belly and chest with a finger. Only then did the sweet thing shake off its slumber, looking around in a perplexed manner, trying to figure out who dared to disturb its peaceful sleep.