Prey Becomes Predator: Bald Eagle Caught in Octopus Death Grip in Canada

A bald eagle recently found itself in a terrifying and unexpected situation when it suddenly became the victim of its intended prey off the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.

A group of local salmon farmers working for Mowi Canada West were at the scene by the water and witnessed the massive octopus attempting to submerge and drown the full-size raptor by tightly gripping its tentacles around the bird. Members of the staff stated that they realized this was a “once in a lifetime experience,” according to the company. Feeling sympathy for the bird, they decided to intervene rather than let nature take its course.

Video posted to Facebook by Mowi Canada West shows members of the staff prying the massive tentacles from the body of the eagle in the water. Thanks to their help, the bald eagle survived the deadly grip of the octopus. The workers reported that the octopus swam away unharmed, while the eagle recovered on a branch for around 10 minutes before it flew away.

The dangers of biting off more than one can chew!