Power of Nature: Amazing View of Thunderstorm From Above the Clouds

The power of nature keeps amazing us with thunderstorms and lightning usually producing gusty winds, heavy rain and sometimes even hail.

An unusual video of a powerful thunderstorm from above the clouds was published on Instagram by a pilot and traveller named Matt.

According to him, the stunning video was taken at an altitude of 41,000 feet or 12,5 kilometres. Flashes of lightning are seen striking cumulus clouds allegedly over Abu Dhabi. Typical thunderstorms usually occur within a diameter of about 15 miles (22 kilometres) and continue for an average of 30 minutes.