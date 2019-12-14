Wait Up, Gang! Dachshund Makes a Splash in Australian Pond

Ever feel that keeping up with everyone else in life is just too hard sometimes? Well, do not fret, as you are definitely not the only one.

Pepperoni, an adorable miniature dachshund, was recently having fun with her fellow dog friends at Australia’s Sydney Park when she encountered that very same problem.

While the rest of her crew had already walked across the stepping stones of the park pond, Pepperoni had fallen behind. In an attempt to follow in their footsteps, she suddenly launches herself from the edge of the pond and completely miscalculates her jump, landing in the water.

But don’t feel too bad for ol’ Pep, either. According to a statement her human gave Viral Hog, the adventurous pup managed to stick her landing on the second attempt.