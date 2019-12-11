Wind Blows Lorry Onto Police Car That Arrived to Deal With Another Toppled Vehicle

A police officer whose car was crushed by a lorry stayed cool despite the incident and even joked about having polished his car the day before.

The incident happened on the A1 in East Lothian near Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Sergeant Easton arrived at the scene after receiving a report that a lorry had been toppled by heavy winds when another lorry was blown on the top of his static patrol car.

According to chief superintendent Stewart Carle who shared the video online, Easton remained calm as he sat inside his car during the incident and even joked about having polished the car the day before.