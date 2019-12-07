Human, Save Me Plz! Corgi Tries to Escape From Dog Blow Dryer

A corgi from Hong Kong called Bun-Bun has received major media attention after he was captured on video while having a post-bath procedure. The dog apparently just had a bath and now is clearly not enjoying the hair drying. As we know, there are two types of dogs, ones that like the blow dryers and the ones that hate them. Bun-Bun is clearly not amused by the procedure.
🌸🌼 Hi girl, I have just finished my bath!! Wanna have an exciting countdown with me tonight? 🎆🎇 好爽啊有姐姐幫我洗香香迎接2019！🚿🛁🧼🧴 . . . #hkig #love #cute #dog #dogsofinstagram #instadog #ilovemydog #instapuppy #corgi #buzzfeedanimals #corgisofinstagram #corgination #corgilove #fluffypack #corgistagram #animaladdicts #welshcorgi #柯基 #萌 #哥基 #愛犬 #コーギー #短足部 #bath #countdown #2019 #newyear #happynewyear #newyeareve #新年 @barked
