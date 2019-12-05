The Golden Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its versatility and intelligence.

Although puppies are often thought of as playful and energetic, they usually sleep 18-20 hours a day, according to the American Kennel Club.

These little guys are no exception, but like in any family, there's one who decided to stay up just a little later before joining his brothers and sisters.

In this video, he's seen seeking a place to sleep among his adorable siblings.