Although puppies are often thought of as playful and energetic, they usually sleep 18-20 hours a day, according to the American Kennel Club.
These little guys are no exception, but like in any family, there's one who decided to stay up just a little later before joining his brothers and sisters.
In this video, he's seen seeking a place to sleep among his adorable siblings.
Jus walkin through batch of smol potats 🐾💛🐾💛🐾 @goldpuppies #icanteven
