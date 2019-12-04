Youngsters are often finicky eaters, but not this little pup! He's tearing away at his doggie dinner dish like there's no tomorrow, and Mom is looking on, perplexed, because there's no food there.
Hang in there! I'm sure somebody will feed you as soon as they get done filming your antics.
Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. #Ohmydogness! This pupper is one hungry kid. He's gonna eat his dish unless a human fills it.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) December 3, 2019
It's #Tongueouttuesday #GRC Post a pix below w dog's name to enter#Dogcelebration #Cutenessoverload
(McIntire_Mountain_Goldens IG) pic.twitter.com/DAx5zs0rvF
