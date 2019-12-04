Every dog has his day, but some dogs go hungry and resort to begging and wild efforts to get your attention so that you will feed them, even in your own home.

Youngsters are often finicky eaters, but not this little pup! He's tearing away at his doggie dinner dish like there's no tomorrow, and Mom is looking on, perplexed, because there's no food there.

Hang in there! I'm sure somebody will feed you as soon as they get done filming your antics.