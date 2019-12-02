Puss in Boots Remake: Clumsy Baby Husky Wearing Shoes

The charming baby doggo from the video looks like it's trying to dance, but this is just his first experience with wearing boots. Although the good boy looks funny right now, after a little while he will get used to the shoes and won't even notice them. Who knows, maybe he will even become the brand new version of Puss in Boots in the guise of a doggo.
"After wearing new shoes, he is so happy that he wants to dance," the post said.
