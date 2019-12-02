Puss in Boots Remake: Clumsy Baby Husky Wearing Shoes

Everybody is familiar with Puss in Boots, but few know that he has a doggo prototype. The baby husky from the video learns how to wear shoes just as its colleague from the fairy tale did.

The charming baby doggo from the video looks like it's trying to dance, but this is just his first experience with wearing boots. Although the good boy looks funny right now, after a little while he will get used to the shoes and won't even notice them. Who knows, maybe he will even become the brand new version of Puss in Boots in the guise of a doggo.

"After wearing new shoes, he is so happy that he wants to dance," the post said.