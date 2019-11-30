Do You Have a Moment to Talk? Wild Bear Caresses Woman's Hair in Chipinque, Monterrey

A friendly black bear has been caught on video approaching a group of tourists and gently patting one of the visitors on the back of her head. The footage shows two bears looking for food in garbage cans. Visitors to the Chipinque Park in Monterrey were earlier advised not to pay attention to the animals. But one of the bears approached the woman and stood on its hind legs behind her. She continued to ignore the beast's attempts to attract her attention. Then he sniffed the woman and gently patted her on the head.
