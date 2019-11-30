Beavers Would Approve: Man Using Chainsaw Underwater

The man in the video knows how to lumber, for sure, as he does it in a professional way, even underwater. However, the underwater lumberman in a special hydro suit wasn't planning on helping beavers build their lodges, he just brought out a hydraulic chainsaw. The experiment was crowned with success as in the end a part of the log was finally cut off and emerged.
"Never thought I’d see the day when someone literally cuts a tree with a chainsaw underwater," a user wrote under the post. Many probably would relate.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)