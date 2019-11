Fred, a very tolerant pup living in Cuervo, New Mexico, recently showed all of dogkind the art of tolerance after allowing his human Haize to practice his calf-roping skills on him.

Chell Price, the young cowboy’s mother, told video licensor Storyful that the lassoing session unfolded November 11, and that the pair of best friends are constantly messing about in a similar manner.

“Fred pouts until Haize gets home from school,” she said.

Aside from getting roped, Fred and Haize also have some good ol’ fun by playing football and hide-and-seek.