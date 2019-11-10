Adorable Golden Retriever Dances With Ballerina

Perhaps inspired by the enormous statue of hippo from the ballet scene in Walt Disney's 1940 classic cartoon movie Fantasia, Glee the golden retriever decided to try a few dance moves with a real ballerina in New York's Madison Square Park, a brief walk down Broadway from the bright lights of Times Square.
While every dog has its day (considerably more than 15 minutes of fame), Glee may not be cut out for Swan Lake. Perhaps she prefers a duck pond instead.
