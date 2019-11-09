Halloween's Not Over: Eerie Fish with Human-Like Facial Features Spotted in China

Sometimes animals can be a lot like us humans, both in behaviour and even in appearance. And sometimes the resemblance can be quite spooky.

Tourists in Kunming, China have filmed an unusual carp that appears to have a "human face" - and quite a creepy one, too!

The carp amazed the crowd with the peculiar pattern on its head - two black dots resembling eyes and two vertical stripes that look like nostrils. The overall result made the "face" look quite ominous and plain scary.

However, the fish simply swam to the shore to find some food, with no ill intent and probably absolutely unaware of its macabre look.