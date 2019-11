A pair of high-speed racing boats gave spectators at Florida’s Race World Offshore Key West Championships a massive scare on Wednesday after they flipped in mid-air and landed with their hulls facing skyward.

The Miami Herald reported that the two boats involved in the collision were from Teams LPC and Allen Lawn Care, which were part of the championship’s Super Stock Division.

The four racers aboard the vessels managed to get away from the wreck without any serious injuries.