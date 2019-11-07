'Make Me Look Like a Good Boy': Staffordshire Bull Terrier Gets a Haircut

A Staffordshire bull terrier was captured on video while calmly sitting in a chair at a barbershop in the US city of Chicago. The barber is just making some final touches so the dog looks perfect, and brushing its head. The funny video has already gathered about 3,4 million views on Twitter, making this canine hipster very popular online.
barber : what'll it be ?— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 5, 2019
dog : just make me look like a good boy
barber : i gotchu
(missfancyfunk/lawrencethebarber IG) pic.twitter.com/xljU8C9Dqk
