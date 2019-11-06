US Navy's Blue Angels Put on Jaw-Dropping Display Along Florida Coast

Footage filmed by Floridian Melinda McDonald shows five F/A-18 Hornets flying a few short miles from the shore in a “V” formation. “Here’s the blues tonight, featuring the moon and a beautiful sunset,” the video’s caption reads.
The naval demonstration team carried out its first performance in 1946 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, which was their home base at the time. According to the US Navy, the team was formed at the direction of then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Chester W. Nimitz in an effort to keep the public interested in naval aviation following the conclusion of World War II.
