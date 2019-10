Emily Miedema and her mother recently found themselves in a state of shock after coming face-to-face with a black bear who somehow managed to stumble onto the grounds of a motel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Cellphone footage of the October 26 confrontation shows the pair hiding inside their vehicle, panning the camera so as to make sure the curious bear stays in frame. At one point, one of the women can be heard questioning the likelihood of the intruder jumping down from the building’s second floor.

Miedema told local news station WATE that the bear eventually headed toward a nearby wooded area after sizing up the establishment.