When a turtle ends up on its back it usually is a matter of life and death, as it often takes some time for the reptile to get into its normal position.

A little turtle has been captured on video laying calmly on its back at the bottom of its aquarium. When the owner tried to flip the reptile, the turtle swam to the water's surface and flipped over again.

It is unclear if the turtle is playing dead or if it has some health problems, but such peculiar behaviour has already created lots of theories.