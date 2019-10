If you think that today is the best day to wash your car, you'd better be careful, because something or someone can disturb you during the process. For example, flying dog.

Looks like the person from the video faced such a problem as an unexpected visitor burst into the process of washing a Jeep. The doggo quite literally flew into the video, chasing water. You can see how the good boy (or girl) repeatedly flying from one side to another, not even leaving a single chance to wash the Jeep.

"Can't even wash my dang Jeep!", complained the author.