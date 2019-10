Shocking several bystanders, a large female shark recently put on a show for folks aboard a boat operated by Australia’s Calypso Star Charters by coming in close and then displaying her belly for all to see.

The footage was captured by Wendy Bower, who later shared the recording with the charter company. “We do not see [sharks] do this very often at all, in fact it was the first time Captain Dave had seen it himself!” the caption on the charter’s Instagram post reads.

Although it’s unclear why the ol’ gal went belly up, some Instagrammers commented on the post suggesting that she may have just wanted a nice belly rub.