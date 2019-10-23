All You Need is Fluff: Cute Hamster Jiggles its Ridiculously Round Body

An adorable chubby grey hamster was captured on video lying in its owner's palm with a blissful expression on its snout. The cute furball seems to be so comfy and happy, that it starts to wriggle with joy, sending waves across its plump body.
Never seen a jiggling fluff ball before? 🤦🏻♀️: pic.twitter.com/CrYtFc40R4— Tiny Animals 🐾 (@tinyanimaIs) October 22, 2019
"That is the squishiest hamster I have ever seen" - wrote one of the users in the comment section, and it's hard to disagree when it's almost impossible not to tickle this hamster's irresistibly fluffy belly or give it a gentle rub.
All comments
Show new comments (0)