Gimme a Treat: Woman Teases Golden Retriever With Cookies

You can definitely feel the pain in his eyes, as this golden retriever watches his owner eating cookies and not sharing with him. But how is it even possible to resist this pitiful look on his face and still not give him a bite? Notice: do not imitate this trick because it is cruel in the first place, and it is also unsafe to make videos when driving.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What gives hooman?! Only wamted a taste 😤🤬😫 • • • • • • • • • #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #mondaystruggle #goldenretriever_ #goldenretrieverlover #goldenretrieversrule #goldenretrievers #goldenretriverworld #goldenretrievertoday #goldensoninstagram #goldenretrieversrule #goldenretrieversworld #myfavoritegoldens #growingpup #goldenpuppy #hugepuppy #myfavoritegoldens #goldenretrieversrule #goldenretrieverproblems #goldenretrieverlover
All comments
Show new comments (0)