For one Canadian pup named Max, giving up his hooman’s bed is simply a no-go.

“In this video, I walk into my bedroom only to see my bulldog Max lounging on my bed like he owns the place!” reads a statement ViralHog obtained from Max’s dad. “Max is laying on his back, head on MY pillow, and when confronted, he just winks and outreaches his paws for cuddles.”

Legend has it that this pooch is still lying comfortably atop the full-sized bed.