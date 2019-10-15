Mercedes AMG Smashes Into Tree After Dutch Car Show

“[The vehicle] crashed while leaving an event called 100% Autolive in Ahoy Rotterdam in the afternoon,” reads a statement Viral Hog obtained from the video’s filmer. “The owner of the car went [too] fast around the corner and lost control of the wheel. The car stopped against a tree.”
Additional footage from CarSpotterQVS offers an up-close view of the car’s damage and the subsequent response from police and a tow truck.
According to website Motor 1, both the driver and the front passenger were able to walk away from the incident.
Money doesn’t buy skills, eh?
