You Spin Round and Round: Golden Retriever Pups Give new Meaning to Eating on the Run

These Golden Retriever pups have never heard of rollercoaster diets, but they might be on the edge of a new food trend as they eat from this carousel. Maybe the diet gurus will think of a new diet fad that limits how much food you can eat- if you can't keep up with your spinning plate. These pups are actually enjoying the extra fun and are fast enough to eat on the run!
Good Morning UK Goldies. Watch this amazing pupper drill team. They eat while spinning!— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 14, 2019
Btw- Time to get up, NOW! Monday is here#CutenessOverload #mydogiscutest #dogcelebration
(📷Irongoldenoficial IG) pic.twitter.com/rarE2rRk39
