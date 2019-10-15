Register
08:26 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Watch this amazing pupper drill team

    You Spin Round and Round: Golden Retriever Pups Give new Meaning to Eating on the Run

    © Photo: Golden Retriever Channel/twitter
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    These pups have given a new meaning to eating on the run! Of course, they seem to be enjoying this situation than most humans who have to grab their food and run off to work. On the other hand - this is a great way to expend those extra calories as you consume them!

    These Golden Retriever pups have never heard of rollercoaster diets, but they might be on the edge of a new food trend as they eat from this carousel. Maybe the diet gurus will think of a new diet fad that limits how much food you can eat- if you can't keep up with your spinning plate. These pups are actually enjoying the extra fun and are fast enough to eat on the run!

    Related:

    Catch at All Costs: Silly Golden Retriever Puppy Chases Its Tail
    Stop Fooling Around! Serious Cat Angered by Three Hilarious Golden Retrievers
    Golden Retriever Is Too Exhausted to Pull Teddy Bear Further
    Mysterious Smile or Just Happy Grin or Just Sleepy Face: Golden Retriever Makes People Laugh
    Tags:
    Dog, puppy, golden retriever
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More videos

    • I’ve never seen such HUGE SNAKE !
      Last update: 20:00 14.10.2019
      20:00 14.10.2019

      Beware of the Thing! Man Drags "Snake" Out From Grass

      Three men have been captured on video standing next to some tall grass in what appears to be a serious "snake situation" when a tamer tries his best to catch the apparent serpent without being bitten.

    • Dogs
      Last update: 15:40 14.10.2019
      15:40 14.10.2019

      Ooops, I Did It Again: Little Samoyed Puppy Slips on Stairs

      Funny dogs with thick all-white coats impervious to cold have recently become very popular on social media platforms as those little furballs are incredibly adorable.

    • Golden Retriever Puppy
      Last update: 07:30 14.10.2019
      07:30 14.10.2019

      Catch at All Costs: Silly Golden Retriever Puppy Chases Its Tail

      Even the happiest and most energetic dogs can sometimes get tired and bored, so they have to figure out ways to do something entertaining in order to avoid depression, but without running or jumping. Trying to catch its own tail is a perfect option for almost every pup in such a situation.

    • Last update: 19:00 13.10.2019
      19:00 13.10.2019

      Why So Serious? Black Shiba Inu Smiles and Gives a Paw

      The mentality of dogs exceeds the intelligence of many other animals, including cats, parrots and horses, as dogs have excellent associative abilities and are easy to teach.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse