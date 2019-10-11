Adorable Golden Retrievers Don ‘Wizard of Oz’ Costumes

View this post on Instagram
“It’s the first day of October and you know what that means … Halloween’s coming!!!,” wrote the pair’s hooman in the video’s caption. “I’ve always been one of those crazy moms who gets super excited about coordinating Halloween costumes. But now that my kids are 21 and 23 I’ve had to resort to including the dogs in the festivities now haha.”
“They’re such good sports. These costumes from a couple years ago were my favorite to coordinate,” she added.
There’s no place like home, right?
All comments
Show new comments (0)