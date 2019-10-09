Home Security Camera Records Shocking Moment Crane Topples Onto US Homes

— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) October 8, 2019
The dramatic, 14-second footage shows the crane suddenly beginning to lean to its left, emitting several clacking sounds before crashing onto nearby residences. A series of shouts, presumably from workers and bystanders, are heard as the crane falls onto its side.
Local news station KTLA 5 reported that one person, who is a pastor, was injured as a result of the incident, and that an investigation has been launched by utility provider Southern California Edison. The company further noted that the incident involved one of its contractors, Bob Hill Crane, which was working on replacing a pole in the backyard of a house in the neighborhood.
