For one husky pup living in the Philippines, making it across the archipelagic country’s crosswalks is simply too much to handle, which ultimately results in him being carried across.

“He’s afraid to cross the street - I swear, this pup,” a person is heard saying off-camera. “Come on … come on.”

Although this pupper did initially manage to take a few extra steps closer to the evil crosswalk, he did not make it over the crossing on all four paws. It was more like two legs, since the green-shirted hooman had no other choice than to carry the royal pooch to safer grounds.