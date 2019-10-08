This tiny golden retriever has serious issues with these steps – in fact, with a single step. One leg goes up, but another one is stuck, so the poor little fellow can't move. Don't worry, pup, be brave, and you will overcome this obstacle!
This little guy is working on "Stairs101". He is stuck. Think you might give him a lift? #Cutenessoverload #climbingclass— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 4, 2019
(@Canilgoldensunshiner iG) pic.twitter.com/TTUZbx4P6k
