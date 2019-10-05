"Good morning, good evening, good afternoo-oo-oon", Ahmad Salayem can be heard saying to the camera before he was interrupted when one of the camels that was standing outside stuck its head into the car window. The animal was going for some bread that Salayem was holding. After a few seconds, the animal had managed to devour the loaf.
The TV present grabbed a new piece of bread and again turned to the audience, saying "How are you doing? We are still here...when once again because of the camel...", he couldn't finish his phrase. The scene ended with the reporter fighting off not one, but two camels at once.
