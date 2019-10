Ben Burville, an underwater cameraman who specializes in filming marine life in the UK, recently came upon a curious and cuddly seal who accidentally knocked off his regulator - the mouthpiece divers use to get oxygen from their tanks.

— Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) September 29, 2019

​Video shared by Burville on social media shows the loveable mammal come in real close to investigate the diver’s equipment, which ultimately leads to the regulator briefly slipping out of Burville’s mouth.

After the slight hiccup, the video shows that the underwater teddy bear ends up sticking around for a couple handshakes and, of course, a few belly rubs.