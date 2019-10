One silly dog’s attempt at hiding inside a medium-sized bean bag in Glasgow, Scotland, went horribly sideways recently after the pooch became stuck. Whoops!

“Eh, are you stuck in there - in that bean bag? How the hell did you get there Gia?” the pup’s hooman says aloud before questioning the two other pugs standing to the side. “I turn my back for one minute and you’re stuck?!”

And the award for the least sneaky dog goes to - drum roll, please - Gia.