An exposed power line in Bellingham, Washington State, recently forced local residents to call on emergency officials and seek safety after the electrical current shot through a large tree, setting it ablaze.

"A power line was exposed to a tree and it sent electricity through the tree, setting it on fire,” reads a statement obtained by Viral Hog. “The tree did not burn down completely, and no one was hurt.”

It’s unclear exactly how the power line became exposed.