Nerve-Rattling Encounter: Great White Shark Slams Into Divers' Cage

These divers were probably glad that they were in a diving cage or this shark would probably have been the last thing they saw in their lives.

A great white shark has been caught on video slamming forcefully at a divers' cage in Mexico, in the waters off Guadalupe Island.

The eerie predator is seen approaching the cage with a tuna head in its terrifying jaws.

The shark swims very close to the cage, slamming it with its side so violently that the diver filming the beast drops its camera.

This did not phase the crew, though, as they are seen cheering in the video.

Just moments later, another shark is seen appearing out of the blue.

This one, however, did not show any interest in the cage or in the people inside it.