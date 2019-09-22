Paw Patrol: Tiny Golden Retrievers From Chilean Police Steal the Spotlight at Parade

A parade in Santiago, Chile, successfully managed to melt the hearts of thousands, as troops showed off their most adorable members – little golden retrievers who are being trained in the Police Dog Training Unit. The puppies were safe and warm, as the police officers brought them in special carriers, and the curious little doggies were watching whole parade peeking out from their bags.
#РИА_Видео— РИА Новости (@rianru) September 22, 2019
Необычный военный парад прошел в Сантьяго. В нем приняли участие щенки породы золотистый ретривер. Они проходят обучение в полицейском подразделении по дрессировке собак. Маленькие призывники очаровали зрителей мероприятия pic.twitter.com/reYBz4JCCI
