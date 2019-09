And the “Best Mom Ever Award” goes to - drum roll, please - Somer Scandridge of Spring, Texas.

Scandridge, who received her Halloween costume earlier than expected this year, became one of the world’s best moms after picking up her 5-year-old daughter, Madison, after school while fully donning the inflatable unicorn disguise.

Now viral footage of the magical moment shows Madison giddy with joy while hopping off the school bus and running toward her mom.

Consider the “cool mom” bar officially upped, Scandridge.