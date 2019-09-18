Surfing Pittie Gives Professional Surfers Lesson on Style

View this post on Instagram
One more sleep, tomrrow is the big day. It the @hwac Surfdog Surf-a-thon. I surf tomrrow at 10:10 solo and agian at 11:10 in the freestyle (tandem) with my buddy @rustythesurfingminpin You can watch all the fun at https://www.facebook.com/surfdogsurfathon (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com) #faithsurfs #surfdogfaith #surfdogsofinstagram #dogsurfing #surfdogs #surfdog #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull #pittie #surfingpittbull #pittie #pitbull #sdpittieparents #rescuedogsofinstagram #americanpitbullterrier #surf #surfer #surfing #waves #scottburkeboards #keepersports #Californiaboardcompany #goprodogsquad #goprodogs #gopro #beachdogs #surfdogsurfathon #surfathon #hwacsurfdog
Having won multiple awards in her division, Faith is no amateur when it comes to riding waves.
View this post on Instagram
Thought I would share a shot of me and my buddy @the_realrothstein sharing a wave. It was an epic battle to the finish on sunday less than a quarter of a point separated us, 13.13 to 12.97. Cant wait till we can go out agian. #faithsurfs #surfdogfaith #surfdogsofinstagram #dogsurfing #surfdogs #surfdog #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull #apbt #dontshopadopt #pittie #surfingpittbull #pittie #pitbull #sdpittieparents #pitbullsofinstagram #surfdogevents #ibsurfdog #americanpitbullterrier #surf #surfer #surfing #waves #scottburkesurf #keepersports #Imperialbeach #bulldogsofinstagram #gopro #besomedoggy #gopordogsquad
Say hello to the next Surfer Magazine cover star, folks. This pittie is sure to continue breaking down barriers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)