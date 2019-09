Offering the world a dose of much-needed cuteness, a cat recently showed off its ability to execute wrestling pinning techniques on a puppy who appeared to be more interested on scratching its belly. Whoops!

Hailing from the streets of Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, this cutthroat kitty cat spared no time before opting to go in for the kill on her distracted opponent, who eventually ends up with all four paws in the air.

It’s safe to say this defeated, but adorable dog is much more of a lover than a fighter. As for the cat, someone get Vince McMahon on the phone.